Bitetto was sent to the taxi squad Friday, CBS Sports reports.
Bitetto has skated in the last seven games with the Rangers, taking advantage of some of the injuries on the blue line. The 30-year-old has scored two points and racked up nine hits during that span. He could be recalled again before Saturday's contest against the Capitals.
More News
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Jumps to active roster•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Goes to taxi squad•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Rises to active roster•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Surfaces on taxi squad•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Breaks lengthy goal drought•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Serviceable in debut on Broadway•