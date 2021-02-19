Bitetto was promoted to the active roster Thursday, per CBS Sports.
With K'Andre Miller (upper body) out, Bitetto's services are still needed on the third pairing, so he'll rise from the taxi squad once again.
More News
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Goes to taxi squad•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Rises to active roster•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Surfaces on taxi squad•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Breaks lengthy goal drought•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Serviceable in debut on Broadway•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Up to active roster•