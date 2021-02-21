Bitetto returned to the active roster Saturday, per CBS Sports.
Bitetto earned an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rangers. The 30-year-old blueliner has three points, 11 PIM and eight shots on goal in eight outings this season.
