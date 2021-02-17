Bitetto was promoted from the taxi squad to play in Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Bitetto will work on the third pairing, as usual. The 30-year-old blueliner has a goal, nine PIM and seven hits in five outings entering Tuesday.
More News
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Surfaces on taxi squad•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Breaks lengthy goal drought•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Serviceable in debut on Broadway•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Up to active roster•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Placed on waivers•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Signs with Blueshirts•