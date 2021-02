Bitetto recorded two blocks, two PIM and four hits over 14:51 of ice time in Monday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Bitetto was a physical presence in his Rangers debut, though he played by far the fewest minutes of New York's five healthy defensemen after Brendan Smith (upper body) left in the first period. With Smith potentially out of commission for a while and Anthony DeAngelo having been waived, Bitetto should be a mainstay in the Rangers' lineup for the foreseeable future.