Bitetto was placed on the taxi squad Saturday, per CBS Sports.
Bitetto is currently in a third-pairing role for the Rangers, so he should be back on the active roster prior to Tuesday's game versus the Devils.
More News
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Breaks lengthy goal drought•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Serviceable in debut on Broadway•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Up to active roster•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Placed on waivers•
-
Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Signs with Blueshirts•
-
Jets' Anthony Bitetto: On ice Thursday•