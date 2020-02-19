Play

DeAngelo (upper body) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Blackhawks.

DeAngelo has sat out the last two games, but he's ready to return for the Original Six clash. The 24-year-old is a major offensive addition, especially on the man advantage, as he's racked up 13 goals and 43 points -- 14 on the power play -- through 56 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories