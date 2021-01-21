DeAngelo is expected to return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Penguins, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

DeAngelo has been a healthy scratch for the Rangers' last two games after taking an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the season opener versus the Islanders last Thursday, but he's expected to return to his role skating on New York's third pairing and second power-play unit Friday. He'll need to generate some offense in order to hold on to his spot in the lineup, as DeAngelo's play in his own end is often times questionable at best.