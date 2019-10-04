Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Bags apple in opener
DeAngelo dished out an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Jets.
DeAngelo was sloppy in this one with a game-high seven giveaways, but he made fantasy owners happy with his helper on New York's first goal. His 1:59 of power-play time was 14 seconds short of Jacob Trouba's high-water mark among the team's defensemen, so DeAngelo appears primed to offer some nice value after posting 30 points in 61 appearances last season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.