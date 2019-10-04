DeAngelo dished out an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Jets.

DeAngelo was sloppy in this one with a game-high seven giveaways, but he made fantasy owners happy with his helper on New York's first goal. His 1:59 of power-play time was 14 seconds short of Jacob Trouba's high-water mark among the team's defensemen, so DeAngelo appears primed to offer some nice value after posting 30 points in 61 appearances last season.