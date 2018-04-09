Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Begins skating

DeAngelo, who is recovering from an ankle injury, has begun skating.

The exciting blueliner was acquired in the deal with Arizona that sent Derek Stepan to the desert, though injuries and inconsistent play prevented him from making his mark with the Rangers. DeAngelo is a great skater with superb on-ice vision, and despite a relative lack of size, he's capable of playing physical defense and has quite a mean streak. Additional updates on DeAngelo's status will likely be provided as the team nears the beginning of next season's training camp.