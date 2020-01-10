DeAngelo scored three goals on seven shots and added two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils. He had a goal and an assist on the power play.

DeAngelo became the second defenseman in Rangers history to record five points in one game, joining Brian Leetch. All of his production came in the first two periods. DeAngelo's first goal gave his team a 2-1 lead, the second broke a 3-3 tie and ended up being the game-winner, while the third came with the extra man and completed his first career hat trick at the 15:02 mark of the middle frame. This offensive outburst pushed DeAngelo's point total to 36 in 43 games, as the 24-year-old New Jersey native has quietly turned into one of the league's best sources of points from the blue line.