DeAngelo picked up an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Oilers.

DeAngelo's breakout campaign continues -- he's at 29 points (nine on the power play) through 39 games. He needs just one more point to match his output from last season. Additionally, the 24-year-old has 77 shots on goal and 23 PIM. His role on the top power-play unit should be more than enough to sway fantasy owners to keep him in their lineups.