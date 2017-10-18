Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Collects first point of campaign

DeAngelo recorded a power-play assist during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

This was the first point of the season for the talented youngster, and it's was also encouraging to see DeAngelo log 3:21 of power-play time in Tuesday's contest. The 21-year-old defenseman has oodles of upside, and he's a potential grab in deeper settings if he continues to be deployed primarily in offensive situations. Through five games, he's started 76.9 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the opposition's zone.