Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Collects first point of campaign
DeAngelo recorded a power-play assist during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.
This was the first point of the season for the talented youngster, and it's was also encouraging to see DeAngelo log 3:21 of power-play time in Tuesday's contest. The 21-year-old defenseman has oodles of upside, and he's a potential grab in deeper settings if he continues to be deployed primarily in offensive situations. Through five games, he's started 76.9 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the opposition's zone.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...