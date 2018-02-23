Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Continues to impress offensively

DeAngelo picked up a power-play helper and five shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Montreal.

He's flown under the radar with the banged-up Rangers dropping precipitously in the standings, but the 2014 first-rounder is showing some serious offensive chops from the blue line. DeAngelo's dished out three power-play assists in the past seven games while posting a trio of five-shot performances and another pair of three-shot games during that stretch. However, his minus-9 rating in that span suggests DeAngelo still has quite a ways to go on the defensive end, and things are unlikely to get any better in that category this season with New York selling some of the pieces around him ahead of Monday's upcoming trade deadline.