DeAngelo was relegated to the taxi squad Monday, per TSN.

It's far from an end to the on-going saga between DeAngelo and the Rangers but for now, the blueliner will officially sit on the taxi squad but won't be around the team. Unless the organization can move the New Jersey native, which seems unlikely considering he passed through waivers unclaimed, he figures to spend the rest of the year watching from home before likely being bought out in the offseason. Regardless of what comes next, this will close out DeAngelo's four-year stint with the Rangers in which he registered 19 goals and 73 helpers in 167 outings.