DeAngelo has 15 goals, 53 points and a plus-12 rating in 68 games this season.

The 24-year-old blueliner has erupted for a career year during the 2019-20 season, setting new career highs in goals (15), assists (38) and shots on goal (149). DeAngelo has a shot at reaching the 60-point milestone if the NHL finishes the regular season.