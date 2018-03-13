Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Exits with injury

DeAngelo left Monday's game against Carolina with an apparent lower-body injury, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

In the second period, DeAngelo was competing for a puck to the left of the goal crease, but got his skate blade tripped up under Carolina's Elias Lindholm's stick, and slid feet first into the boards -- colliding at a very awkward angle, as he didn't have time to adjust for impact. DeAngelo had to be helped to the locker room, and is doubtful to return. His status should be updated by the team by Wednesday's showdown with Pittsburgh, and if he's unable to go, the Rangers might have to call up a defensemen from AHL Hartford.