DeAngelo scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Wild.

The 24-year-old blueliner continues to blossom for the Blueshirts. DeAngelo already has seven goals and 17 points through 22 games -- heady numbers for a player who had only nine goals and 52 points in 132 career NHL games coming into the season.

