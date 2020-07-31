DeAngelo missed practice Friday and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's clash with Carolina.

DeAngelo racked up 15 goals and 38 helpers in 68 games this season, including 19 points with the man advantage. If the blueliner is unavailable against the Hurricanes, the club would likely turn to Jacob Trouba to quarterback the No. 1 power-play unit, though Adam Fox could certainly get a look as well.