DeAngelo had five shots and a plus-2 rating over 20:54 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Buffalo.

DeAngelo's still in search of his first point after scoring 53 last season, but this was his best game of the season. He has eight shots in his last two games after totaling only five in his first three, and DeAngelo was moved back onto the top power-play unit for this one, logging 5:15 of ice time with the extra man. Undisciplined penalties have occasionally landed DeAngelo in the doghouse, but he hasn't picked up any PIM since being benched earlier this season and seems to be on the verge of a breakout performance.