Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Heads to minors for break
DeAngelo was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Friday.
DeAngelo has made this big-club stint count, with two assists, eight hits and eight blocked shots while averaging 16:06 over four games. With the Rangers off until Feb. 1 due to the All-Star break, DeAngelo was sent to the minors to continue working on his game, and he'll likely be called back up afterwards as long as Kevin Shattenkirk (knee) stays on injured reserve.
