DeAngelo will be a healthy scratch Monday in Edmonton, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

DeAngelo spent significant time in the press box earlier this season, but it seemed like he had gotten past the point of being a scratch candidate thanks to 11 assists in his last 13 games. Turns out, that's not the case. Coach David Quinn will opt to roll without the enigmatic young blueliner or 2017 seventh-overall pick Lias Andersson for this road contest, likely clearing the path for Marc Staal (rest) to rejoin the team's defense corps.