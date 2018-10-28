Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Impresses in loss

DeAngelo scored a goal and tallied an assist Sunday in a 4-3 road loss to the Kings.

With Adam McQuaid (lower body) out of the lineup, DeAngelo got the opportunity to play in what was only his third game of the 2018-19 season. The young blueliner now has four points on the year, thanks to Sunday's two-point performance, and will remain in the lineup so long as McQuaid remains unfit to play.