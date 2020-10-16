DeAngelo agreed to terms on a two-year, $9.6 million contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

DeAngelo was a restricted free agent heading into the offseason, but the two sides were able to agree on a multi-year deal worth $4.8 AAV. The 24-year-old exploded for a career-year during the 2019-20 campaign, racking up 15 goals, 53 points and a plus-12 rating while averaging 19:17 of ice time across 68 games. Now signed for the next two seasons, DeAngelo will be leaned upon to provide plenty of offense from the blue line, especially quarterbacking the power play.