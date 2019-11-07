DeAngelo scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

DeAngelo snuck in from the point and tapped home his fifth goal of the season early in the second period, then set up what proved to be the game-winner just under two minutes later. It was DeAngelo's fourth multi-point game in the last seven contests, and the 24th-year-old appears to be in the midst of a breakout season. He already has five goals and 11 points in 13 games and collecting a career-high 30 points in 61 games last season. Ride him while he's rolling, and it's not unrealistic to think the former first-rounder can sustain this level of production.