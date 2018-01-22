Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Looking better in second big-club stint

DeAngelo dished out a power-play helper in a season-high 19:17 of ice time during Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Talent has never been the question for the mercurial 22-year-old, and he looks ready to contribute more consistently in his second stint with the parent club. Given how poorly Kevin Shattenkirk (knee) was playing before hitting the shelf, it's hard to imagine DeAngelo doing any worse. The offensive-minded blueliner has some serious scoring upside and is being used liberally with the extra man.