DeAngelo had a goal, two assists -- one on the power play -- and six shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime triumph over Washington.

In the second period, DeAngelo scored the only Rangers goal that didn't come off the stick of teammate Mika Zibanejad, who potted New York's other five goals. DeAngelo also assisted on Zibanejad's overtime winner and dished a power-play assist in the opening frame. The 24-year-old New Jersey native has morphed into one of the league's premier offensive defensemen, as DeAngelo now has 14 goals and 52 points.