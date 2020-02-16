Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Not ready Sunday
DeAngelo (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Bruins, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Although head coach David Quinn relayed that this isn't a long-term issue, DeAngelo will miss his second straight contest. This injury interrupts a career year for the blueliner, who has set new highs in goals (13), assists (30) and power-play points (14) through 56 games. He'll aim to return to the lineup Wednesday versus the Blackhawks.
