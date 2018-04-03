Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Officially done for season

Coach Alain Vigneault confirmed Tuesday that DeAngelo (ankle) will sit the remainder of 2017-18, but he is making progress on his injured ankle.

DeAngelo was expected to miss between three and four weeks due to the ankle issue, so it's not a big shock that he's officially played his last game of the season. He wraps up his second NHL season with only 32 games under his belt, though he did notch eight assists and was a frequent participant on the man advantage. If he can maintain a spot with the Rangers and can stay healthy, the 22-year-old blueliner could be a sleeper candidate in fantasy drafts next season.