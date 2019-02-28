Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: On incredible run
DeAngelo notched an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.
Don't look now, but DeAngelo is on an eight-game point streak comprised of nine helpers. This is a level of offensive consistency that even forwards dream of establishing, so we recommend that fantasy owners overlook the Rangers' seventh-place divisional standing and take a chance on the American defenseman.
