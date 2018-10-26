Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Opportunity for playing time looms
DeAngelo would be the logical choice to rejoin the lineup should teammate Adam McQuaid (lower body) be forced to miss any time.
The Rangers took a chance on DeAngelo by bringing him in prior to last season in the trade that sent Derek Stepan to Arizona. Despite questions about effort and off-ice issues in his past, the 2014 first-rounder appeared to be coming into his own late last season before an ankle injury knocked him out. He's only managed to crack new coach David Quinn's game-day lineup twice this season, but New York's unwillingness to expose DeAngelo to waivers by sending him down to the AHL suggests the club still believes in him. Having just turned 23 years old on Oct. 24, the offensive-minded blueliner could get an opportunity Sunday against the Kings and beyond if the injury McQuaid suffered Thursday keeps the veteran sidelined.
