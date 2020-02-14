Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Out with upper-body issue Friday
DeAngelo will miss Friday's game against the Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Coach David Quinn indicated that DeAngelo's injury isn't a long-term problem, so there's a decent chance he could return to action as soon as Sunday versus the Bruins. Either Marc Staal (illness) or Joey Keane, who was promoted from AHL Hartford on Friday, will take his place in Friday's lineup.
