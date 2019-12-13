Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Picks up power-play assist
DeAngelo recorded an assist with the man advantage in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
DeAngelo found Mika Zibanejad for the first of the latter's two goals in the game, which tied the score at three in the third period. DeAngelo now has 22 points in 31 games, with seven of his points being of the power-play variety. He plays on the top unit of the Rangers' 10th-ranked power play, which is operating at a 20.9 percent clip so far. It's doing wonders for his production, which makes DeAngelo a hot commodity for fantasy blue lines.
