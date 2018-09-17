Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Playing in preseason opener
DeAngelo (ankle) is active for Monday's preseason game against the Devils, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
DeAngelo missed the final 12 games of last season with this injury. The 22-year-old still has real potential, there's a reason he was drafted 19th overall in 2014, but has had issues staying on the ice. When he has, he's shown that he can at least do some damage on the power play, and he might get the opportunity for the Rangers this year.
