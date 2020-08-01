DeAngelo (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 1 against Carolina, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

DeAngelo will slot into his usual spots on the Rangers' bottom pairing and top power-play unit for Saturday's contest. The 24-year-old blueliner was fantastic during the regular season, setting career highs in goals (15) and points (53) while posting a plus-12 rating in 68 games.