New York extended a qualifying offer to DeAngelo (lower body) on Tuesday.

DeAngelo had his best season yet as a pro in 2018-19, setting career highs in assists (26), points (30) and games played (61) while posting a plus-6 rating. The former Coyote could easily surpass the 40-point mark in 2019-20 if he's able to stay healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories