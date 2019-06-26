Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Receives qualifying offer
New York extended a qualifying offer to DeAngelo (lower body) on Tuesday.
DeAngelo had his best season yet as a pro in 2018-19, setting career highs in assists (26), points (30) and games played (61) while posting a plus-6 rating. The former Coyote could easily surpass the 40-point mark in 2019-20 if he's able to stay healthy.
