Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Records helper
DeAngelo picked up an assist against the Bruins on Wednesday and scored the shootout winner to propel the Rangers to a 4-3 victory.
DeAngelo has points in each of his two games back after having served as a healthy scratch in the pair of contests prior. The New Jersey native will need to keep producing if he is going to hold down a spot in the lineup, but could benefit from additional minutes if coach David Quinn continues to utilize 11 forwards and seven defensemen instead of the standard 12/6 lineup.
