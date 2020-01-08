DeAngelo posted two assists -- one on the man advantage -- and four hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

The Blueshirts went down 2-0 early in the first period, but DeAngelo helped fuel the comeback with a helper on each of the Rangers' next two goals. DeAngelo set a new career high with 31 points through 42 games, and he's marked 10 power-play points for the second straight season.