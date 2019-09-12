Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Remains unsigned
DeAngelo (lower body) did not report to Rangers camp Thursday due to his contract situation, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
DeAngelo could still sign his one-year, $874,125 qualifying offer, but clearly believes he should be given better terms by the club. The 23-year-old may have to wait until some of the other RFA defensemen (Ivan Provorov, Brandon Carlo, or Charlie McAvoy) sign in order to really get a feel for the market, though DeAngelo is unlikely to garner similar AAV. Still, the New Jersey native is coming off a career year in which he set personal bests in games played (61), assists (26) and points (30).
