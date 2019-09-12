DeAngelo (lower body) did not report to Rangers camp Thursday due to his contract situation, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

DeAngelo could still sign his one-year, $874,125 qualifying offer, but clearly believes he should be given better terms by the club. The 23-year-old may have to wait until some of the other RFA defensemen (Ivan Provorov, Brandon Carlo, or Charlie McAvoy) sign in order to really get a feel for the market, though DeAngelo is unlikely to garner similar AAV. Still, the New Jersey native is coming off a career year in which he set personal bests in games played (61), assists (26) and points (30).