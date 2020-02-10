DeAngelo scored an empty-net goal on four shots and was plus-3 with two PIM and two blocks in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

DeAngelo's career season continued with his 13th goal and 42nd point, both career highs. The 24-year-old is also shooting a personal-high 10.9 percent. DeAngelo, a first-round pick by the Coyotes in 2014, always had offensive upside, but it's hard to believe this is the same player who scored just four goals in his first 93 games as a Ranger. Career-high shooting percentage aside, DeAngelo also has a career-high 29 assists and seems to have established himself as an upper-tier fantasy defenseman.