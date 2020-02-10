Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Seals win with 13th goal
DeAngelo scored an empty-net goal on four shots and was plus-3 with two PIM and two blocks in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
DeAngelo's career season continued with his 13th goal and 42nd point, both career highs. The 24-year-old is also shooting a personal-high 10.9 percent. DeAngelo, a first-round pick by the Coyotes in 2014, always had offensive upside, but it's hard to believe this is the same player who scored just four goals in his first 93 games as a Ranger. Career-high shooting percentage aside, DeAngelo also has a career-high 29 assists and seems to have established himself as an upper-tier fantasy defenseman.
More News
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Two helpers against Wings•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Career night in win•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Records pair of helpers•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Churns out helper•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Picks up power-play assist•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Fires home OT winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.