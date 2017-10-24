Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Sent down to minors

DeAngelo was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

DeAngelo had been getting ice time thanks to coach Alain Vigneault's decision to carry seven defensemen in his game-day lineup. It appears, however, that the Rangers will go back to fielding 12 forwards, which made the former first-round pick expendable.

