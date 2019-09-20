DeAngelo signed a one-year, $950,000 contract with the Rangers on Friday.

DeAngelo ended his hold out with the Rangers, but figures to be right back in the same situation next offseason as a restricted free agent. The New Jersey native will have to compete with youngster Adam Fox for top-four minutes on the blue line, but figures to be a lock for the 23-man roster. Having just signed with the club, the earliest DeAngelo will get into a preseason contest is probably Sept. 24 against the Islanders.