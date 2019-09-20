Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Signs one-year deal
DeAngelo signed a one-year, $950,000 contract with the Rangers on Friday.
DeAngelo ended his hold out with the Rangers, but figures to be right back in the same situation next offseason as a restricted free agent. The New Jersey native will have to compete with youngster Adam Fox for top-four minutes on the blue line, but figures to be a lock for the 23-man roster. Having just signed with the club, the earliest DeAngelo will get into a preseason contest is probably Sept. 24 against the Islanders.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.