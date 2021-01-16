DeAngelo skated with the taxi squad during Friday's practice, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old defenseman took an unsportsmanlike penalty during Thursday's loss, and head coach Dan Quinn expressed his displeasure with the undisciplined and immature lapse in judgement. DeAngelo is incredibly talented, especially offensively, but the character concerns Quinn addressed have unfortunately been attributed to the defenseman since his time in the OHL. For what it's worth, he was traded twice before ever establishing himself in the NHL, which is rare for a player with his natural gifts. It's unlikely he is actually sent to the taxi squad, and DeAngelo could suit up against the Islanders on Saturday, but fantasy managers will want to monitor this development.