DeAngelo racked up 14 PIM to go with two shots and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Vegas.

DeAngelo's a puck-moving blueliner who isn't afraid to play with an edge, as illustrated by his 37 PIM through 26 appearances. That's an enticing combination for dynasty and keeper formats, but DeAngelo's present-day value is tanked by coach David Quinn's lack of trust in the 23-year-old blueliner's defensive game, which is why DeAngelo has played less than 15 minutes in each of his past three appearances.