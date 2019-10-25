Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Stays hot Thursday
DeAngelo contributed a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.
DeAngelo now has three goals and an assist in his past two games. Tampa Bay's 2014 first-rounder (19th overall) bounced around the league in his first few years, but he settled into a consistent role with the Rangers last season and logged 30 points in 61 games. After returning on a one-year, show-me deal as a restricted free agent, DeAngelo is taking his game to the next level with four goals and two assists through eight games.
