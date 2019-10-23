DeAngelo scored two goals on his three shots and contributed a pair of hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Arizona.

DeAngelo collected both of his goals in the second period, getting the Rangers on the board at even strength, then adding a power-play tally with two minutes left later in the frame. He now has three goals on the season, one fewer than he scored in 61 games last season. DeAngelo did put up 30 points in those 61 games, so he's a defenseman to keep an eye on if he can replicate or best that kind of pace.