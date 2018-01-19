Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Summoned to parent club

DeAngelo was recalled from AHL Hartford on Friday.

DeAngelo has appeared in eight NHL games this season, with a lone assist representing his point total to go along with a minus-4 rating. Prolific puck-pusher Kevin Shattenkirk will be out indefinitely with a torn meniscus in his knee, which explains why DeAngelo received the call-up to the big stage.

