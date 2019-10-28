DeAngelo posted two assists and two shots on net in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Bruins.

DeAngelo registered a season-high 20:50 TOI in this outing, and he continues to log heavy power-play minutes. It's working out well for the 24-year-old blueliner, as he leads Rangers defensemen with eight points through nine games. DeAngelo flashed this success at times last year, including an eight-game point streak, and he'll look to keep it up against the Lightning, who drafted him in the first round (19th overall) in 2014.