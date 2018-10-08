Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Two assists in 2018-19 debut

DeAngelo registered two assists in Sunday's 8-5 loss to Carolina.

A season ago, DeAngelo played 32 games with the Rangers, tallying eight points in those contests. Sunday's game was his 2018-19 debut and DeAngelo performed admirably, picking up two assists and finishing a plus-1 despite his team having yielded eight goals in defeat. Despite the noteworthy performance, DeAngelo figures to be in and out of the Rangers lineup this season, making him irrelevant to fantasy owners.