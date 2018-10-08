Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Two assists in 2018-19 debut
DeAngelo registered two assists in Sunday's 8-5 loss to Carolina.
A season ago, DeAngelo played 32 games with the Rangers, tallying eight points in those contests. Sunday's game was his 2018-19 debut and DeAngelo performed admirably, picking up two assists and finishing a plus-1 despite his team having yielded eight goals in defeat. Despite the noteworthy performance, DeAngelo figures to be in and out of the Rangers lineup this season, making him irrelevant to fantasy owners.
More News
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Will play Sunday•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Playing in preseason opener•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Begins skating•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Officially done for season•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Out 3-4 weeks with sprained ankle•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Exits with injury•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...