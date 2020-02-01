Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Two helpers against Wings
DeAngelo picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
The fourth-year blueliner continues to enjoy a breakout campaign. DeAngelo has five goals and 14 points in 13 games since Christmas, and he's already set new career highs in goals (12), points (39) and power-play points (13).
